Allegri: ‘Juve must win the Serie A title tomorrow’

After Sunday’s 3-1 defeat at hands of Roma, Juventus’ lead over the giallorossi was reduced to four points but with two games left before the end of the season, the bianconeri are still the favourites to win the league.



The Old Lady will play against relegation candidates Crotone at the J Stadium tomorrow and Max Allegri told journalists on Sunday afternoon that he expects his lads to seal the sixth successive Serie A title.



“We hope we can celebrate tomorrow. Actually, we must celebrate tomorrow. Crotone did 17 points in the last seven games conceding just a few goals. We must win doing simple things but being starved for victory as well. I think we will win the Serie A title tomorrow.”



“The team has always proved to have personality during this campaign, we have had ups and downs but we always had personality, that what counts in the end. Let’s see what will happen in Cardiff for the Champions League final. It's not the right time to think about it, we are not focused on that at the moment, we want to win the league first.”

