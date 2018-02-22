Allegri: 'Juve were amazing tonight'

Juve beat AC Milan tonight by a 4-0 score line as they won the Coppa Italia. Here is what their coach Max Allegri had to say on the matter as he spoke to Rai Sport:



" This is our first cup of the season. My players were incredible and they deserved this win. Everyone did well and that's what we needed. When we play like this, it becomes hard for anyone to beat us. We can now celebrate a little. The game? It was a very tight game in the first half but then things really opened up in the second half. We stayed calm and the result followed. Juan Cuadrado? He did very well and we are all happy with this great result. As I have said, we will now celebrate this win tonight. We will then re-focus on our next objective, the league title from tomorrow on...".



Juve will play against Roma next as they only need 1 point out of their last two games to win the league title...