Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri talked to assembled media on Tuesday afternoon. Our reporter in Turin Lorenzo Bettoni was attending the press conference in Vinovo.“We can’t underestimate Torino, the derby is always a strange game. The Coppa Italia is as important as the Champions League and the Serie A title. I will rotate some players but not as much.”“Buffon, Cuadrado and De Sciglio are out of action. I hope De Sciglio will recover for the Cagliari clash.”“Dybala will play alongside Higuain or Mandzukic or as a sole striker.”“Pjanic has had highs and lows, everybody must be fit in the middle of the park because we play with three midfielders now.”“I trust the club, we’ve changed many players in the last few years. The squad is fit, Pjaca will be loaned out because he needs to play on a regular basis. The injury has affected him.”“Emre Can? I’ve asked nothing to the club. We have an important squad. It is important not to lower the quality of the team and remain focused on our targets.”Lorenzo Bettoni in Vinovo