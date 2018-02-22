Allegri: Juventus need 'something extraordinary' to win Scudetto
23 April at 16:30Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has stressed the Old Lady need “something extraordinary” to win the Scudetto in the 2017/18 season.
The Turin club suffered a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Napoli as Kalidou Koulibaly’s 90th minute winner was the difference between the two sides at the Allianz Stadium. Juventus are still leading the table with 85 points after 34 games, one points ahead of Maurizio Sarri’s side after the latest encounter between the two sides.
A victory in the remaining four fixtures will ensure the league title for Juventus. However, Allegri stressed it will not be easy to win the Scuedetto this term.
"We knew that the title race this year would be difficult and Napoli have done great things. Now we have four games left and we have a week to recover our energy and prepare for the next match. We still have one point advantage and something extraordinary must be done [to win the Scudetto],” Allegri explained.
Go to comments