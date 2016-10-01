Allegri: ‘Juventus should learn the lesson from Barcelona’

Juventus are enjoying an eight point lead over second-placed AS Roma but the Old Lady’s boss Massimiliano Allegri has warned his lads that the title race is not over yet. Talking to journalists ahead of tomorrow’s Serie A clash to AC Milan, Allegri told journalists that Juventus should learn the lesson from Barcelona that managed to turn their 4-0 defeat around winning 6-1 against PSG in the most epico comeback game in the history of the Champions League yesterday night.



“Barcelona made history yesterday”, Allegri said.



“It was a stunning comeback, it was not easy at all. That’s what football is about, it’s strange and that’s all really.”



“They game should be a lesson for Juventus, now and in the Champions League. It will be never easy to face them from now on, they won’t lose their first game for 4-0 every time. If I had lost a game like PSG did I wouldn’t know what to say. I hope it will never happen.”



