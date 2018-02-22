Allegri linked to Arsenal: Adani reveals manager’s best quality, Vialli drops Chiellini hint
06 May at 14:45Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is reported to be one of the leading candidates to replace Arsene Wenger at Arsenal next season. The Frenchman is going to end his 22-year reign in North London and although Allegri is contracted with the Old Lady until 2020, he will talk about his future with the club in a meeting that will be held at the end of the season.
In the meantime Allegri is close to winning his fourth successive Serie A title with the bianconeri and after yesterday’s 3-1 win over Bologna former Serie A defender Daniele Adani praised the Italian tactician: “Allegri always plays the right player in the right position and in the right moment. He has so many options to pick, he has a lot of alternatives and he use them well”, Adani, a Sky Sport pundit, said.
Juventus are also in race to win the fourth successive domestic title and on Wednesday night they will face AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final.
Giorgio Chiellini has been ruled out until the end of the season and won’t be eligible to play. Gianluca Vialli has revealed an interesting detail that could concern Arsenal in case Allegri takes over: “I would say that he could be part of the technical staff of Allegri. I mean, not now. Maybe at the end of his career. In 2/3 years, that could be the right moment for him.”
