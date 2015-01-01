Allegri: 'Marchisio is out, Evra is leaving. Critics? Roma and Napoli are built to win...'

Juventus are ready to start again after last week's 2-1 loss to Fiorentina. They will now face-off against Lazio tomorrow. Here is what Allegri had to say to the press:



MARCHISIO - " He has a small muscle fatigue but he will be there on Wednesday against Milan".



300 GAMES IN THE SERIE A - " I want to thank everyone who gave me a chance to grow. I started at Aglianese and I am now at Juventus. I hope to keep coaching many other games ".



ABRUZZO - " It is terrible but thankfully there is a lot of help that has arrived for those people".



DANI ALVES -" He might be able to play a half an hour if needed".



DEFENSE - " Bonucci-Chiellini-Lichtsteiner and Asamoah will play tomorrow".



OBJECTIVES - " It is not possble to win every game but we have to continue. Juventus also have to know how to win games suffering a little bit. It is not easy and clubs like Roma and Napoli are built to win. We are still first in the standings and our other goal is to reach the Champions league final if possible. We have to be better on the road but there were some episodes that did go against us in some of our losses".



EVRA - " He is on his way out but in the meantime, he is still training with us ".



TOMORROW'S GAME - " With Pjanic in the midfield, Cuadrado could play with 2 forwards up front (out of Higuain, Mandzukic and Dybala). Lazio are a very good team, Inzaghi has done a terrific job".



MIDFIELD - " Hernanes might start in front of the defense. Lemina? The doctors will soon evaluate him".