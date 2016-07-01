Allegri names Juve's certain starters for tomorrow's game
26 September at 20:18The game against Torino was a solid performance as Juve beat their historic rivals by a 4-0 score line. Here is what Massimiliano Allegri had to say to the press ahead of their game against Olympiacos in the UCL (via
IlBianconero) :
"Higuain? I will decide tomorrow, I still don't know who will play upfront. I want to repeat myself as Higuain isn't a problem. Every player could have a difficult period but it will pass with time... . At the back? Well we might use Sturaro as a wing-back and Andrea Barzagli as a central defender or we could use Andrea as the wing-back and Benatia in the middle, let's see. Marchisio? He is still out and Khedira only participated in two trainings so this is why Pjanic and Matuidi will be playing tomorrow. Again on Higuain? He is a starter here at Juve, it happens for a player to be on the bench too sometimes. He has to stay relaxed. Olympiacos? We never underestimate a rival, we know all of the UCL games are difficult. We are only thinking about winning tomorrow... ".
Go to comments