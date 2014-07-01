Allegri names Juventus squad list for Crotone clash

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has named his 20-man squad list for the upcoming clash against Crotone.



The Italian tactician confirmed today that Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Bernardeschi and Sami Khedira will skip the Allianz Stadium clash against the ‘Sharks’.



Khedira will rest, Chiellini, Bernardeschi, Cuadrado will not be there. For Napoli we will see”, Allegri said.



The Juventus boss did also talk about the performances of Alex Sandro who has had been very disappointing this season: “He is not playing like last year because all the years are not the same for the players. But he will return to high levels , he has not lost his qualities in a month. He played well against Barcelona.”



This is the full squad list picked up by Allegri

1 Buffon

2 De Sciglio

4 Benatia

5 Pjanic

8 Marchisio

9 Higuaín

10 Dybala

11 Douglas Costa

12 Alex Sandro

14 Matuidi

15 Barzagli

16 Pinsoglio

17 Mandzukic

21 Howedes

22 Asamoah

23 Szczesny

24 Rugani

26 Lichtsteiner

27 Sturaro

30 Bentancur

