Allegri names Juventus squad list for Crotone clash
25 November at 18:35Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has named his 20-man squad list for the upcoming clash against Crotone.
The Italian tactician confirmed today that Giorgio Chiellini, Federico Bernardeschi and Sami Khedira will skip the Allianz Stadium clash against the ‘Sharks’.
Khedira will rest, Chiellini, Bernardeschi, Cuadrado will not be there. For Napoli we will see”, Allegri said.
The Juventus boss did also talk about the performances of Alex Sandro who has had been very disappointing this season: “He is not playing like last year because all the years are not the same for the players. But he will return to high levels , he has not lost his qualities in a month. He played well against Barcelona.”
This is the full squad list picked up by Allegri
1 Buffon
2 De Sciglio
4 Benatia
5 Pjanic
8 Marchisio
9 Higuaín
10 Dybala
11 Douglas Costa
12 Alex Sandro
14 Matuidi
15 Barzagli
16 Pinsoglio
17 Mandzukic
21 Howedes
22 Asamoah
23 Szczesny
24 Rugani
26 Lichtsteiner
27 Sturaro
30 Bentancur
