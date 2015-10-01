Allegri names the Juventus player he was furious with at the end of the game

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri talked to Sky Sport at the end of Juventus-Fiorentina with the Old Lady who managed a great 1-0 against La Viola thanks to a goal came courtesy of Mario Mandzukic.



Allegri was happy for the performance of the Old Lady but just a few seconds before the final whistle he got angry with one of his players and the Italian tactician revealed who he

was furious with during the post match interviews.



“I was mad with Pjanic. He should have kept the ball but he decided to kick it far instead. We had one minute left and we should have kept the ball possession. I get really angry when this stuff happens because experienced players like him must be able to read these situations.”



“Higuain? He can’t blame himself. Strikers don’t score sometimes and I am sure this moment will end. He will carry on scoring goals.”