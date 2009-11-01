Allegri: ‘No Cuadrado replacements’

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri talked to media ahead of tomorrow’s Coppa Italia clash against Atalanta. The Italian tactician was asked his thoughts on the upcoming game but also on the Old Lady’s January transfer campaign.



One of Juventus’ biggest issue is the fitness of Juan Cuadrado who has picked up a groin injury and will undergo medical examinations in Germany today.



“Cuadrado will have medical examinations today”, Allegri confirmed.



“Even if he will undergo surgery we are going to sign nobody to replace him.”

If Cuadrado will have to undergo surgery, he could remain out of action for the next two months.



“Tomorrow will be tough game. We can qualify for the final for the fourth successive time. It’s a 180-minute clash, Atalanta are a strong and solid side, Gasperini deserves the credit for what he’s done.”



“Higuain? He is right. He needs to play closet o the goal if he wants to score goals. In general, I think we have to improve our general fitness and out style of play.”



Lorenzo Bettoni in Vinovo