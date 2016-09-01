



Max Allegri claims that he has yet to decide whether Paulo Dybala will play, but has hinted that he may drop the Argentine in Sunday's crunch match with Roma, saying that "nothing bad" will have happened if La Joya misses a second game Dybala has been targeted by the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United, Barcelona and PSG, among others.

​Dybala was dropped for the games against Inter and Bologna, coming on as a sub, before being started in Cup action against Genoa. He has scored only three times since late September, before which he had started with a massive twelve goals in all competitions.

“I still need to decide who plays,” Allegri confirmed, before adding that Dybala “is back to scoring, I’m happy and so is everyone. He’s played more than anyone else in 2017, 38 games. Nothing bad will happen if he were to sit two games”

There was some hopeful news with regards to injuries, with “Buffon and De Sciglio out. Mandzukic and Cuadrado I will evaluate today, they could be available. The others are in good condition, except for Howedes.

The Juventus Coach had some nice things to say about Eusebio Di Francesco, claiming that the Roma Coach “is giving some balance to a club like Roma, which is not an easy place, where someone can go from the stars back to the gutter in an instant.

“Roma have only shipped in ten goals, just one on the road. The team has been led the least in Italy, and it has a lot of quality and balance.”