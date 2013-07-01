Allegri insists 'Spurs clash is not a Champions League final'

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has sought to play down his side’s injury concerns ahead of tomorrow night’s clash with Fiorentina at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. In recent weeks, much has been made of the fact the Bianconeri are missing several key players, but the Tuscan tactician is refusing to use this as an alibi of any kind. Here is what he had to say during today’s press conference at Vinovo:



“There is a chance we will see Marchisio on the pitch. There is no emergency: we are only missing Dybala, Cuadrado, Matuidi and Höwedes. I thought about using Asamoah as Matuidi’s replacement, but Marchisio, Bentancur and Sturaro can also play in that position. The only doubt I have is whether to go with Lichtsteiner or De Sciglio. Douglas Costa? He’s ready, but I don’t think he will start tomorrow.



“Napoli? The numbers tell us that they are a great team and that there is a great duel going on between us and them. 99% of the reasons why they are in first place are thanks to Sarri. In the end, the best team will win the championship. We must continue to fight by obtaining the results we need. If we can win our seventh straight title, we will have achieved something extraordinary.



“Alex Sandro? He has improved both physically and mentally. He has played much better from a technical standpoint and is making better decisions. Higuaín? I’m very happy with what he is doing. He has become a reference point and a positive example for his teammates to follow. Even when he didn’t score, he always played well.”

