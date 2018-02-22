Allegri ponders last minute tactical change ahead of AC Milan showdown

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri is likey to put down a huge tactical change for Juventus ahead of tonight’s Serie A showdown against AC Milan.



The Italian tactician was thought to use a 4-2-3-1 or a 4-3-3 formation to face the rossoneri tonight but according to the latest information that we have, the Old Lady will rather start with an ‘old style’ 3-5-2 formation tonight.



Gigi Buffon is going to start in goal for Juventus tonight with Giorgio Chiellini, Medhi Benatia and Andrea Barzagli at the back. Blaise Matuidi, Miralem Pjanic and Sami Khedira will start in the middle of the park with Stephan Lichtsteiner and Kwadwo Asamoah on the wings. Gonzalo Higuain and Paulo Dybala are set to start up front.



As for AC Milan, Gennaro Gattuso’s side should line-up as it follows:



AC Milan (4-3-3): Donnarumma, Calabria, Bonucci, Romagnoli, Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura, Suso, Andre Silva, Calhanoglu.



Leonardo Bonucci is set to play his first game against Juventus since leaving the club last summer.