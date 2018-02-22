Allegri: Real Madrid clear favourites to win the Champions League
14 March at 20:45Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke to Sky Sport in the aftermath of his side’s 2-0 victory at home to Atalanta earlier this evening. Here is what he had to say:
SCUDETTO – “Sitting first in the table with a four-point lead, we are now entering a decisive phase of the season. The club’s goal was that the team would reach the Champions League quarter-final and fight for the Scudetto. We must keep our concentration as we know Napoli are right behind us. We must win as many points as possible to clinch the title.”
CHAMPIONS LEAGUE – “There are two teams I would not like to face: one is Barcelona. I’ve been in Barcelona for eight seasons and now I’ve had enough, even if we know how to beat them. The other is Real Madrid, who are clear favourites to win the tournament again. They took a few months off and now they are starting to play seriously.”
TOTTENHAM – “To qualify at Wembley was very important for us, also because it is an historic venue. We work hard every day to win our seventh consecutive title, but also to live incredible evenings like that.”
(il BiancoNero)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
