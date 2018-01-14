Allegri responds to Sarri’s criticism of Juventus’ schedule

Following his side’s lackluster 1-0 victory over relegation-challenged Genoa, Juventus manager spoke to Premium Sport about the match.



“The final could be better managed, but we were a little tired,” he said. “But we did not give the opponents any chance. The goal was to take home the victory. We were successful because of everyone's participation, especially in the final minutes, when a bit of tiredness took over due to the weekly work.”



He was asked about Maurizio Sarri’s complaint that the schedule favors Juventus. Sarri complained that Juventus always plays after them, which, he claims, gives them an advantage since they know Napoli’s results. “The games must be played and that's it. I do not need to reply to Sarri. They bring me the calendar, I watch the games and we play them, period.”



The interviewer asked about his thoughts on Gonzalo Higuain’s performance. “Mandzukic and Higuain played well, sacrificing for the team, but all the boys must be complimented. It was important to win, and not to lose our winning habit after the break, and stay in the wake of Napoli.”

