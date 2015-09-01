Allegri reveals Buffon's longevity secret
11 September at 15:35In an exclusive interview with UEFA, Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has revealed the secret to goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon’s longevity in football.
Juventus are set to face La Liga giants Barcelona in the Champions League, with the Turin side having missed out on the trophy twice in the last three years of the esteemed competition.
Buffon is still without a Champions League trophy, following numerous near misses with the side he has been at since 1996.
Now, manager Allegri has spoken about the length of time Buffon has been in the game.
“It is certainly special because it has been the best goalkeeper in the world for the last 20 years. He's an extraordinary guy, an exemplary professional. He has reached 39 and has just been chosen as the best goalkeeper in the Champions League, so he really has something special. His secret? In my opinion, is the enthusiasm with which he plays, the same as a kid.”
Go to comments