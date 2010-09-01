Allegri reveals injured stars, plays down importance of Juve-Inter

On the eve of tomorrow’s titanic clash between Juventus and Inter Milan, Max Allegri stepped up to the microphones and explained how he’s preparing the Bianconeri to take on a Serie A leading team yet again.



ON THE IMPORTANCE OF TOMORROW’S MATCH:

“Tomorrow's match may not decide who wins the Scudetto, but Juve and Inter are two teams that will fight for the title until the very end of the season.”



ON BEATING NAPOLI:

"Winning against Napoli was a step in the right direction. Tomorrow's match is also of the utmost importance. We're taking on the league leaders."



ON QUALIFYING FOR CHAMPIONS LEAGUE KO ROUNDS:

“Reaching the Champions League last 16 was our first objective of the season and we've done that. Now we're fully focused again on our league matches.”



ON TOMORROW’S LINEUP:

“I need to make a final decision on my team and formation for tomorrow's match. Gigi Buffon is unlikely to feature. We need to make a call on his availability later today.”



ON INJURIES:

“A few of our players are not quite in peak condition: Miralem Pjanic and Paulo Dybala for example. Looking ahead, we'll have more time to strengthen the players' condition. Mario Mandzukic had not been able to train for a few days, hence why he's not been playing of late. He's been working hard and getting back to full fitness again.”



ON THE RESURGENCE OF GONZALO HIGUAIN:

“Over the last month and a half, Gonzalo is physically stronger than before and his performances and goals are testament to that.”

