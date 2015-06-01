Allegri reveals Juve star will skip derby clash

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri talked to assembled media on Friday afternoon on the eve of the Derby clash against Torino.



“I agree with Chiellini. Torino have a great squad with some amazing footballers like Rincon, Ansaldi and Niang. They can finish top six.”



“Higuain? The most important thing is to be trusted by teammates, manager and fans. It’s not an easy moment for him but I am sure he’ll pass it. He did some positive things on Wednesday. Sometimes he will rest just like Mandzukic or Dybala.”



“There is lot of competition inside the locker room. On the left I have players like Alex Sandro and Asamoah and I have lot of options in every part of the pitch. I can change players but the team is always compact.”



“Matuidi is a great footballer. He doesn’t talk much, he is a very smart guy and it’s easier to work with smart people. I think he’ll start tomorrow whilst Barzagli will rest.”

