Allegri reveals lineup clues ahead of Juve-Genoa

A few days away from their big match with Roma, Juventus is only thinking of the Coppa Italia. Tomorrow the Bianconeri will travel to take on Genoa. In advance, manager Massamiliano Allegri spoke to the press.



DE SCIGLIO AND MANDZUKIC - "Two difficult recoveries in time for Rome. Mandzukic has 13 stitches, De Sciglio will hardly be available for Roma".



TURNOVER - "We’ll play with Dybala, Rugani, and Bernardeschi. Marchisio can be part of the game".



COPPA ITALIA - "A very important game, because we have to pass the round, and then because it would give us an important boost for the match against Roma".



DI FRANCESCO - "He does not need my compliments because he has done very well in Sassuolo and he is doing well in Rome. They have a balanced team with important players, he was good because they haven't struggled and he has already won 5- 6 times for 1-0. But we're not thinking about him until Thursday."



PJACA - "In the end I think he will do well as the lone striker, or playing as a pair with another striker. Tomorrow our goal is to pass the interval, then play Pjaca or another player."



DYBALA - "If he plays, he must exploit the characteristics he has in this system. He can play the striker".