Allegri reveals secret behind Juventus' win over Tottenham
02 April at 17:57Massimiliano Allegri has revealed why he was confident that Juventus will get opportunities to score two goals in their second leg of the Champions League round of 16 clash against Tottenham Hotspur.
The first leg in Italy ended in a 2-2 draw and the Turin club started the second leg with a goal down. However, two goals from Gonzala Higuain and Paulo Dybala in the space of three minutes saw the Old Lady register a 2-1 win over the north London club at Wembley.
“Tottenham are certainly a great side and a great club. But I knew that during the match there was a period of maybe 15 or 20 minutes where they will concede goals,” Allegri told The Telegraph.
“That’s why I told my players to stay very focussed, very targeted, because we had to exploit that. And that’s what they did.”
The 50-year-old started his management career with Aglianese in 2002. Having previously managed clubs like Cagilari and Milan, Allegri took charge of the Turin club in the summer of 2014.
He claims that he can continue being a club coach for the next five to six years and revealed his ambition of managing a national team in the future.
“When I leave Juventus I will definitely go abroad, I do not see other destinations in Italy. I don’t want to go being a coach forever. Probably I would like to carry on being a club coach for another five or six years then I would like to coach a national team,” Juventus manager said.
