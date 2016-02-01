Allegri reveals the only club better than Juve in the last three years

Juventus coach Max Allegri was a guest on the club's official TV channel, JTV where he spoke about a wide variety of topics.



The former AC Milan manager stated that: "Juventus fans should be very proud of what Juventus has done. There is only one team in the world that has done better than us in the past three years and that is Real Madrid who have won two Champions League titles in two finals. We, on the other hand have unfortunately played two and lost two. However, at the European level Juventus have only been inferior to them, to be able to play two world class finals in three seasons is a source of pride."



Juventus lost the Champions League final in 2017 against Real Madrid in Cardiff and the 2015 Champions League final against FC Barcelona.in Berlin.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)