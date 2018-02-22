Allegri reveals why Dybala will play a great game against Real Madrid

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri claims Argentine forward Paulo Dybala is in good shape ahead of his the Italian champions’ Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid.



The 24-year-old’s goal against Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley in the previous round helped the Serie A giants to progress further in the European competition. The attacker also impressed against Milan in the last league tie.



Dybala received Miralem Pjanić’s pass through the middle before putting the ball into the net in Juventus’ 3-1 win over Milan. Allegri pinpointed the South American forward’s goal against Gennaro Gattuso’s side to suggest the former Palermo star is “doing well”.



"Tomorrow he will play a great game because he is physically in a good shape, mentally he is serene and he has grown a lot from these points of view. Saturday's goal shows that he is doing well, tomorrow he will play a great match,” Allegri said during the pre-match press conference.



Dybala has scored five goals in the last six matches played in all competitions for Juventus.