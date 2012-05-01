Allegri reveals why Juve want Can, releases Dybala update

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri held a press conference on Friday afternoon ahead of Cagliari-Juve. The Italian tactician talked about on and off the pitch matters and was also asked his thoughts on the January transfer window with the Old Lady strongly interested in signing Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.



“Buffon, De Sciglio and Cuadrado won’t recover for tomorrow. I have to monitor Allegri and Sturaro, let’s see after the training. Cagliari are a very solid squad, they have intensity and physical strength. We must play a serious game and be very focused. We can’t think of the break.”



“Mandzukic is fit, Dybala can’t play as a sole striker. He could do it at Palermo because small teams sit deep, Juve are a big side, we play with an offensive mentality and he can’t play as a sole striker. He could play as a central midfielder.”



“I am sorry for Mihajlovic but I think Mazzarri is a very good manager, I am happy he is back in Italy.”



“Everybody knows Emre Can’s qualities, he is a top player. He is young but with International experience. He is a Germany International and plays alongside big players like Kroos and Khedira. However, I don’t want to talk about the transfer window.”



@lorebetto



Lorenzo Bettoni in Vinovo