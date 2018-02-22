Allegri: 'Ronaldo the best striker in the world, Juve unlucky'

Massimiliano Allegri analyzes Juventus’ shock defeat against Real Madrid: “Real Madrid are a stunning team, they’ve won three Champions League in the last four years”, Allegri told Premium Sport. “Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal was amazing but Carvajal’s goal was good too. We need a fresh start from tomorrow. I am sorry for the third goal because we had to remain in race, now it will be almost impossible to qualify. I think we are a better team compared to last year. We managed the game better than last season."



"Gigi and Chiellini made a mistake before Ronaldo’s goal and he made a great goal. We were not good enough with the passes. In the first hour we didn’t concede many goal chances, we could have avoided all the three goals. You also need luck to win these kind of games."



"It’s impossible not to concede a goal against Real Madrid, especially in two games. We had a good reaction, we played well until Dybala was sent off. Ronaldo has 14 goals in 9 games, a player like this on the pitch means your team can only score one goal. We should have finished the game on 2-0 for them, now it’s really hard, we have to focus on the Serie A and the Coppa Italia. Dybala? He played a good game, he tried to score several times, he is an important player for us. I can’t tell anything to the guys. Ronaldo is the best striker in the world.”

