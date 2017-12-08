Allegri’s claims on Rugani put AC Milan on alert
03 February at 20:05Massimiliano Allegri talked to media on Saturday afternoon and some of his words may have put AC Milan on alert. The former rossoneri boss now in charge of Juventus did praise AC Milan centre-back Alessio Romagnoli claiming that him and Daniele Rugani are the best young Italian centre-backs at the moment.
“Rugani has already played 14 games and he will soon make return in the starting line-up. Benatia has been playing very well and Rugani will have his chance. He and Romagnoli are the best young Italian centre-backs. Romagnoli has found stability, he is playing very well this season, he’s really doing very well”, Allegri said.
Now, it is no secret Juventus are closely monitoring the talented Italian defender. Both the bianconeri and Inter were linked with a move for the 23-year-old who moved to AC Milan for € 30 million in summer 2015.
The rossoneri may need to sell a jewel of their crown at the end of the season to solve their financial issues and Romagnoli is a player that AC Milan may need to sell to keep their books in order.
This scenario could change if AC Milan qualify for the Champions League this season but the rossoneri are currently 9 points behind the fourth spot.
In the meantime Allegri has confirmed that any possible move of the Old Lady for Romagnoli in the summer would be very appreciated...
Go to comments