Allegri’s Juventus future depends on their Champions League campaign

It would be inappropriate to say that Massimiliano Allegri’s future is under threat despite Juventus’ defeat against AC Milan in the Italian Super Cup final. Juventus top the Serie A table enjoying a four points lead over Roma and with one match in hand.

The Serie A giants have also qualified as group winners in Champions League and will face Porto in the knock-out stage. However, Juventus’ executives will consider Allegri’s position at the end of the season focusing their judgement mainly on the team’s Champions League campaign.



Marotta and Paratici do not demand Juventus to win the Champions League, nobody can ask that, but they want Juventus – at least - not to be eliminated against smaller clubs.



In case Juventus get eliminated against Porto, for example, Allegri’s position would definitely be under scrutiny at the end of the season and, in case the Old Lady sack the Italian tactician at the end of the current campaign, Paulo Sousa could become the new bianconeri boss as the former Juventus footballer is destined to leave Fiorentina at the end of the season.

