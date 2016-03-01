Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri talked to media yesterday to comment the bianconeri’ 3-1 win over Sassuolo. When the Italian tactician was asked his thoughts on Blaise Matuidi, Allegri praised the Frenchman to the sky. “He has a great quality, he doesn’t talk too much and he runs.”



Allegri’s words of praise for Matuidi are probably not only aimed to the Frenchman. During the summer transfer window, in fact, the likes of Leonardo Bonucci and Dani Alves left the J Stadium because of their bad relationship with Allegri.



Both players were considered too cumbersome for the bianconeri locker room and that leaded Juventus to sell the pair.







Bonucci was even omitted from the bianconeri squad list for their away clash to Porto in the return leg of the Champions League stage. Bonucci has later confirmed that that snub was the main reason why he eventually decided to leave Juventus to join AC Milan.



Dani Alves was also not welcomed anymore by Allegri and the club. At the end of the season he told Brazilian media that Juventus style was too defensive and that Dybala should have left Juventus to make a step forward in his career. Useless to say that Juventus executives did not take the Brazilian words very well and, just a few weeks later, the Brazilian left the Stadium.







​Juventus ‘policy’ is pretty simple: the club comes before managers and players, never mind how big a player or a manager is. The club will always be bigger and will always come first than single individuals. Bonucci and Dani Alves were not adaptable anymore to Juventus and Allegri has once again made it clear that he does not only want to train good players, he also wants to train players who respect him and the club and listen to what the manager says.



"Don't talk too much and run" is just another way to say: he follows the rules. Bonucci and Dani Alves did not do it anymore and both Allegri and the club opted to sell them rather than keep him in the squad because, for the Old Lady, nobody can be bigger than her.



@lorebetto

Lorenzo Bettoni