Allegri's tactical doubts ahead of Juventus clash

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri will have a host of tactical doubts in his mind when the Old Lady host Real Madrid in the Champions League on Tuesday evening in Turin.



Both the European powerhouses had to go past stiff competition in the previous round as Juve had to beat Premier League giants Tottenham in the round of 16 and Real had to oust French giants Paris Saint-Germain to reach the quarter-finals. The second leg sees Juve travel to the Santiago Bernabeu on the 11th of April.



And Juve will have to be wary of the side they are coming up against and Massimiliano Allegri is facing tactical dilemmas ahead of the game.



With Medhi Benatia and Miralem Pjanic suspended for the tie, Allegri will have a decision to make about whether to start Daniele Rugani or Andrea Barzagli at the back. And with young Rodri Bentancur enjoying an impressive breakout season, Allegri is facing the dilemma of whether to start the the Urguayan or hand a start to the experienced Claudio Marchisio in midfield.



As things stand, Andrea Barzagli and Rodrigo Bentacur are the likeliest to start.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)