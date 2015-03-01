Allegri says he will meet Juventus representatives to discuss his future

Juventus boss Max Allegri has held a classic pre-match press conference ahead of the Old Lady’s Serie A clash against Cagliari which will be on tomorrow night. Earlier this week, calciomercato.com exclusively reported that the Italian manager has already agreed to leave Juventus at the end of the season but the manager has obviously denied that he has already taken a decision over his future.



Arsenal are particularly interested in learning the developments of the Juve-Allegri affair as the Italian tactician is on top of theGunners’ shortlist to replace Arsene Wenger at the end of the season.



“I can’t deny something I’ve never said”, Allegri told journalists attending the press conference, including our reporter Nicola Balice.



“I will meet with the club at the right time but until that moment all we are talking about are rumours and speculations.”



​Talking about last week’s controversies after the Inter game, Allegri said: “Juventus deserved to win against Inter, it’s fair not to talk about controversies anymore. We are lucky Inter had a bad start to the season otherwise they would have been title contenders. Their future looks bright, they have a great squad.”



