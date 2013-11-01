Ci aspetta #Wembley, uno dei templi sacri di questo sport. Gli @SpursOfficial sono giovani e hanno talento, ma se saremo #Juve ce la faremo! #UCLDraw #spursjuve — Massimiliano Allegri (@OfficialAllegri) December 11, 2017

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allgri has commented the Champions League draw that has matched the Old Lady with Tottenham in the last 16 stage. Juventus and Tottenham have never met in official competitions before but they did play a friendly game in the summer with Spurs who easily beat Juventus 2-0.“We are due to play at Wembley, one of the most iconic stadiums of this sport”, Allegri wrote in his official Twitter account.“Spurs are a young and talented team but if we will be Juve we’ll make it.”Allegri thinks Juventus can beat Spurs if the Serie A giants will play as good as they’ve been playing in the last few weeks. The Old Lady beat Napoli away on the 1of December edging closer to the partenopei.​Juventus vice-president Pavel Nedved claimed Juventus can beat Tottenham if players will show the same union and the same commitment they had when they beat Napoli at the San Paolo at the beginning of the month.