Juve, Allegri: 'SPAL more important than Real Madrid'

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke to the media a short time ago ahead of his side’s Serie A match against SPAL tomorrow night. The tactician was full of praise for the Emilia-Romagna club, while he insisted that his players will remain focused on the league campaign and not become distracted by their forthcoming UEFA Champions League tie against Real Madrid. Here is what he had to say:



“SPAL are not to be taken lightly. They’ve been picking up points recently and are unbeaten in 10 home matches.



“Juventus vs. Real Madrid makes for an eye-catching UEFA Champions League quarter-final. These are the games that we work towards. Real Madrid are favourites to win the Champions League, so if we beat them it would be fantastic. Right now, however, we’ve the SPAL match to focus on.



“Khedira is out with the flu, Benatia is suspended for this match, while Cuadrado and Bernardeschi are still recovering from injuries. The other lads are available to me for tomorrow’s match.



“Higuaín is in good shape and will play tomorrow. Mandžukić isn’t quite in peak condition, but he always puts in a strong shift and is a big player for us.



“When I was at SPAL, I could feel just how rich the history of the club was. It was a special year for me with plenty of talented players around.



“We need to secure all three points tomorrow, by playing a patient game, so that we’ve a seven-point lead over Napoli before their match on Sunday.”



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)