The summer transfer window may only have just closed but Juventus boss Massimo Allegri is already planning for January reinforcements. After the Bianconeri’s convincing defeat to Barcelona in their opening group game in this season’s Champions League, it’s a former Barca man that the Tuscan is earmarking for the new year.



According to Tiscali.it, Chelsea wide-man Pedro is top of Allegri’s wish-list. The 30-year-old’s ability to play out on the wing is understood to be the reason why the Old Lady are set to make a January move but as he has shown time and time again for the Premier League champions, he has been one of the league’s best bargain buys of recent years.



Arriving at Stamford Bridge in 2015 for just over €20M, the Spaniard has scored 14 goals for the Blues playing mainly in a wide position and he was on target on Tuesday as Chelsea destroyed Qarabag in their opening game of this season’s Champions League.

