On the eve of his side’s Champions League debut against Barcelona, ​​Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri discusses the challenge with the Blaugrana in the press conference. LIVE from Calciomercato.com the words of the Livornese tactician.

ON BARCELONA - "I know them well, this will be the twelfth time playing against them. To try again against Messi will be a great stimulus, after a great run last year we will try to do well."

ON INIESTA - "Talking about the market now makes no sense, seeing Iniesta playing is just a pleasure for football lovers."

ON LIVORNO - "The first thought goes to Livorno, my city, after what has happened."

ON FORMATION - "I do not have to invent anything, just choose 10 players and the goalkeeper. It will take unconsciousness, but also technique, I will choose who to send in the field tomorrow to create dangers for Barcelona. ​​I know that playing three games against them without a goal will be difficult. Barzagli plays tomorrow."

ON THE MODEL - "I still have to decide on the form, but the characteristics of the players in the field allow me to change. We can play with three midfielders, three trequartistas or two forwards."

ON THE CURRENT BARCELONA - "They are very strong, together with Real Madrid are the favorites to win the Champions. In front they have unpredictable players, even without Neymar and with Dembelé."

ON BERNARDESCHI - "He has a chance to play, I do not know if from the beginning. Saturday he was good, he is also growing physically. Tomorrow he can be useful, we will have to have lucidity and technique when they are pressing."

COMPARED TO LAST YEAR - "The squad has changed, but if we are poorer or not, the results will dictate. Sitting on 9 points in the championship, we are doing well, like Barcelona. The objective for this phase is to get through and to arrive later in the season playing in all the competitions."

THE BERLIN FINAL - "We have changed very much from the Champions League final in Berlin. The club has brought to Turin the best players, the departures have changed the roster but not the results. It is strange to see Barcelona with new players this year, they are usually the same 11."