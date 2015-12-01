Allegri: 'The Ucl final? Nobody understood what happened...'
08 August at 21:55Real Madrid are currently taking on Manchester United in the UEFA Supercup as they have a 2-0 lead (Thanks to goals from Casemiro and Isco). Juve coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke again about the UCl final against Real Madrid (which saw his team lose by a 4-1 score line) in an interview with Premium Sport. The full interview will only come out later on in the week but here is a small part of the Allegri interview : " That defeat still bothers me a lot because the importance of the result that we accomplished was not acknowledged. Now no one is talking about it but in the future, everyone will understand that we put in a great effort in 2016-17. This always seems to happen after a defeat. Tension at half-time? There are so many fake stories out there...".
Juventus won a 6th consecutive league title last season but that was overshadowed by their UCL defeat to Real Madrid. They will now be looking to reach the UCL final again in the near future as they will hope for a different outcome this time around...
