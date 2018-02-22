Allegri to bench Dybala against Napoli?
19 April at 15:00Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has admitted that he can drop Paulo Dybala for the Old Lady's upcoming game against Napoli on Sunday.
The 24-year-old Dybala has been in and out of the Juventus side this season, especially during the start of 2018. He has though, established himself as a regular once again. He has appeared 28 times, out of which 22 have been starts, scoring as many as 21 times and racking up a tally of four assists.
And following the club's disappointing 1-1 draw at Crotone last night in the Serie A, Allegri was asked about the club's upcoming game against second placed Napoli. And he indicated that Dybala is not sure to start the game against the partenoepi.
The former Milan boss said that while Gonzalo Higuain is set to start, the trio of Douglas Costa, Mario Mandzukic and Paulo Dybala will be available and one of them could miss out in the 4-3-3 shape.
It was also confirmed Miralem Pjanic will be back fit to feature against Maurizio Sarri's men, with Giorgio Chiellini and Medhi Benatia set to start together at centre-back.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
