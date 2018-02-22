Juventus: Allegri admits he 'doesn't care' about Conte's Serie A record

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke to the media a short time ago ahead of his side’s crucial Serie A match against Atalanta, due to take place tomorrow night at the Allianz Stadium in Turin. Here is what the Tuscan tactician had to say:



“Cuadrado and Bernardeschi are the only definite absentees through injury. We’ll take a look at Alex Sandro’s condition too after he was tiring in yesterday’s training session.



“It’s important that we take all three points tomorrow, as the gap between ourselves and Napoli remains small at this stage. Atalanta will make for a tough match and we need to be prepared.



“Matuidi returned from injury quicker than expected so credit to our staff. There’s a 99.9% chance that Pjanić will be back in contention tomorrow.



“We’re top of Serie A, in the Coppa Italia final and in the Champions League quarter-finals, but we’ve not won anything yet and we need to keep working towards our targets.



“Napoli currently have 70 points and so they have the chance to reach 100 by the end of the season. That means we need to be aiming above the 100-point mark. If we'd need 81 points to win the league I'd be happy. I don't care about breaking the record of 102 points [made by Conte.]



“I need to decide who starts between Higuaín and Mandžukić given we’ve a game on Saturday. Douglas Costa may be required to put in an extra shift this week.



“Dybala is our designated penalty taker. I’ll be the one to decide otherwise.



“Higuaín is an extraordinary player, not only in terms of goalscoring. His technique and reading of the game are up there with the very best in the game.



“I’ve a virtually fully fit defence to pick from, apart from Alex Sandro as mentioned before. Chiellini? He’ll play if he’s feeling ready.



“Mandžukić is both physically strong and technically gifted. He’ll be a big player for us in this run-in.



“Over the last three seasons together, we’ve achieved a lot even if some of the players have changed. The history books will always testify to what we’ve done so far, but in order to write new history, we need to keep going.”



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)