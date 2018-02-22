Juventus: Allegri makes huge claim about Real Madrid penalty and Buffon's accusations
14 April at 12:30Massimiliano Allegri has been speaking to the media ahead of his side’s crucial Serie A match at home to Sampdoria, which kicks off at 17:00 CET tomorrow evening. Here is what he had to say:
“Full credit to my players for their extraordinary performance in Madrid. It was an incredible game and we’ve all been talking about it for the last three days. Now, however, we need to focus fully on tomorrow’s match.
“We have a league title to win and Napoli are right on our heels. We must not let this opportunity escape us and tomorrow we need to make the three points ours.
“For 20 years, Buffon has been a role model both on and off the pitch. If on one occasion he said the things he did, in a situation as tough as Wednesday night’s, that is understandable and I challenge anyone to have reacted differently.
“Tomorrow we need to take to the field with a controlled anger, built up from the match in Madrid.
“Buffon starts in goal tomorrow, while Cuadrado returns to the starting XI. I still need to decide whether to field both Higuaín and Mandžukić in attack, or to start with one on the bench.
“People keep talking about the quality of Wednesday’s performance, but we have not achieved anything yet this season. We must focus on winning the Scudetto and Coppa Italia.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
