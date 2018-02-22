Allegri vs. Ancelotti: Who should replace Wenger in charge of Arsenal?

This morning’s confirmation of Arsène Wenger’s decision to leave Arsenal will inevitably be followed by a period of speculation regarding who the club should appoint as his successor.



Italian tacticians Massimiliano Allegri and Carlo Ancelotti have been linked with the post several times over the past few months, and there is a good chance that one of them will in charge of the Gunners come the start of next season.



Allegri is set to meet with Juventus directors in the coming weeks to discuss his own future and whether the time has come to part company. Indeed, the Tuscan has made no secret of the fact that he wants to work abroad at some stage of his career.



Meanwhile, Calciomercato.com sources understand that Ancelotti has already held informal talks with the club hierarchy with a view to succeeding the Frenchman, who has been in charge at AFC for more than 20 years.



However, while there is no doubt that Ancelotti is one of the world’s best coaches due to his astonishing record in the UEFA Champions League, there are concerns over his ability to win domestic titles, especially in countries where there are five or six teams fighting to finish top of the league table.



There are no such doubts over Allegri, who has won Serie A with both AC Milan and Juve, though much will depend on whether he believes he has taken the Bianconeri as far as he possibly can. Watch this space!



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)