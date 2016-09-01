Allegri warns Dybala: ‘I benched Dybala and Pirlo...'
16 December at 19:06Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has warned Paulo Dybala during today’s press conference in Vinovo. The Italian tactician revealed Dybala won’t be included in the starting XI and added: “Right now he is not fit, he will be important for us again.
Everybody’s expectations are very high because he had had an amazing start to the season.”
“Everybody has highs and lows and at tomorrow he is not going to play. He must work hard and prove his qualities on the pitch. Many try to change football but this sport always depends on the pitch, that’s where players must prove their qualities.”
“[Gonzalo] Higuain, [Mario]Mandzukic and Alex Sandro had gone through tough times, it happens. I’ve already benched players like [Paul] Pogba, [Arturo] Vidal and [Andrea] Pirlo, it happens to everybody.”
“Dybala has amazing qualities and he will be important for us again.”
Juventus are set to face Bologna away tomorrow. Click here to read the full recap of Max Allegri’s presser.
