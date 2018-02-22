Allegri warns Real Madrid ahead of Champions League return tie
06 April at 15:14Massimiliano Allegri has issued a warning to Real Madrid for the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final clash, suggesting that “wounded” Juventus are not down yet”.
The Serie A winners suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the 12-time European winners in the first leg played at the Allianz Arena. The return leg is scheduled for Wednesday at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Real, who have won the Champions League thrice in the last four years, are the favourites to progress to the last four of the European competition. However, the Old Lady’s coach believes he still are still in the tie.
"On Wednesday there is a Champions League match in which we are injured lions, but we are not down yet, we have to play well,” Allegri explained.
Meanwhile, reports in Italy and England suggested that Allegri is the priority target for Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich to replace Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge. Juventus coach has stressed he is happy with his current employers.
