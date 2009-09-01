Juve, Allegri:" We have to be ready and we need to have the right approach"

Gigi Buffon and Massimiliano Allegri spoke to the press ahead of their game against Monaco in the UCl, here is what the Juve boss had to say: " We will play in the same way but we will have a different look with Marchisio in the midfield. We will miss Khedira's physicality but we will have more movement. Claudio is in good shape and he has gained a lot over the past few months. It is like a new signing for us for sure".



MONACO - " Home record? Let's hope that they lose their first home game against us. They have great young players, they are a different team compared to 2 years".



DEFENSE VS ATTACK - " Monaco has won 13 out of their last 15 games and yes they have scored a lot of goals. We have to have the right approach".



SERIE A - " To have a 9 point lead with 4 games to go is a nice advantage. We have been playing good and that's what counts".



FUTURE - "We will meet each-other but our focus is not on this at the moment. We don't have time right now, we have too many important games".



JARDIM - " He is doing really well. They are leading their league and they are still in the UCL, they have done great".



HIGUAIN VS FALCAO - " Higuain is doing very well with us. He played so good against Barcelona now let's see if he can score against Monaco. Falcao was one of the best strikers in the world before his injury, he is now gaining his momentum back. We will have to be concentrated since they have a lot of weapons like Falcao, Mbappé, Bernardo Silva. They also have two great midfielders and two other great wing-backs".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)