Allegri: 'We have to win and that's all. We have a good chance to eliminate Barcelona'

Juve's coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke to the press after their game against Chievo Verona, here is what he had to say: " Today wasn't an easy game as we were coming off a few difficult games. We were a bit tired in the first half but we did better in the second half".



HIGUAIN AND DYBALA - " Higuain and Dybala are in good shape and they are both playing well. Mandzukic trained today let's see if he will be able to play against Barcelona next week. We have to push hard as there isn't long left in the season".



BARCELONA - " We have to be ready that's for sure. We have a lot of respect for Barcelona but we have a good chance of eliminating them. Tonight they lost to Malaga but we can't take this in consideration: Messi, Suarez, Neymar and Iniesta are amazing players. Our play? The important thing is to win games not the way we play".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)