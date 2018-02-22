Allison ranked second among most influential goalkeepers

A research by the CIES Football Observatory has ranked Roma goalkeeper Alisson as the second most influential goalkeeper in the world.



The 25-year-old Brazilian has emerged as one of the Serie A's best goalkeepers over the last two seasons and has become Roma's indispensable player. This season, the stopper has played an influential role for the giallorossi between the sticks. He has appeared in all of Roma's 29 games this season.



The CIES Observatory recently published a report about the most influential players in the world on the basis of positions in the ongoing quarter. And Alisson was the second most influential goalkeeper in that list, behind Tottenham star and captain Hugo Lloris. The third spot was occupied by PSG goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.



Cengiz Under, on the other hand, made the list for the most influential wingers. The youngster turned up on the eighth place in the list, behind Lionel Messi, Hakan Calhanoglu, Son Heung-Min, Suso, Philippe Coutinho and Goncalo Guedes.