The public prosecutor in Madrid has asked for former Real midfielder Xavi Alonso to be sentenced to five years in prison for tax evasion.



The prosecutor accuses the now retired Spanish star, as defrauding the state out of €2M during the fiscal years 2010,2011 and 2012 during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu.



There have also been calls for Alonso’s accountant, Ivan Zaldua, to also face the same conviction for his part in the alleged fraud.



Alonso was advised in 2016 that his tax affairs were being investigated in which he also pointed out that the former player exploited his image rights along with Zaldua by depositing funds into a company that was believed to be located in Madeira.



The company was actually found to belong to Panama based businessman and Alonso has been accused of trying to gain “Non Spanish status” by using these accounts outside of the country between 2009-2012.