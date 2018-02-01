Chelsea boss Antonio Conte could be ready to welcome back Spanish wing-back Marcos Alonso for Tuesday night’s big Champions League showdown with Barcelona at Stamford Bridge.



The 27-year-old who has missed the last three games for the club after picking up an injury at the end of last month, trained with the rest of the squad this morning ahead of the visit of the Catalan giants.





Although Conte signed Brazilian Emerson Palmieri last month from Roma, Mundo Deportivo writes that the Italian tactician sees Alonso as a vital part of his side as they look to take an advantage to the Camp Nou next month.

Another of the clubs new winter signings, England midfielder Ross Barkley, also trained with the squad and could also be included in the Chelsea team that starts tomorrow’s game.



The only absentees from this morning’s session at Cobham were French midfielder Timoue Bakayoko and Brazilian centre-back David Luiz, who are both suffering from minor injury complaints.