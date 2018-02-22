"Napoli? I'll always wait until the end of April before saying who will win the title. Juventus? They're struggling in the defence. Bonucci is gone and the others are not like they were before. The only thing that can save the situation is to win the Scudetto.

"Fiorentina-Napoli? Fiorentina have the power to decide the Scudetto race, while Inter could do the same against Juventus on Saturday. The race is still very open," Atalfini concluded.

Juventus will face Inter at the San Siro on Saturday evening, while Napoli will go up against Fiorentina on Sunday. It will certainly be an interesting end to the season, as the Partenopei are just one point behind the Turin side with four games to go.