Altobelli: 'Here is what likely happened between Bonucci and Juve'
29 August at 21:00Alessandro Altobelli spoke to Sky Sport (via IlBianconero) about Leonardo Bonucci's transfer to Milan, here is what he had to say on the matter : " In the past few seasons, Bonucci became the strongest defender in the world. He has the head, the physical traits and he knows how to lead his teammates. He has a strong personality as everyone normaly listens to him. Juve? I think that it was his strong personality that created problems towards the end in Turin. He is a real leader who knows how to motivate everyone, even during pre-game warm-ups".
Milan have been super active this summer as Leonardo Bonucci was their biggest acquisition of the summer. He is now the new Milan captain and the image of this new Milan team. The rossoneri have so far been perfect in the Italian Serie A and the Europa league qualifications as their next game will be against Lazio (after the international break).
Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)
Go to comments