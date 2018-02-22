Altobelli insists Inter must qualify for UCL for season to be considered a success
28 April at 16:00During an interview with Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, former Inter and Juventus forward Alessandro Altobelli has previewed tonight’s sold out Derby d’Italia match at San Siro. Here is what he had to say:
“Inter vs. Juventus is always a match not to be missed. Juve find themselves in an irreversible crisis according to some, though I don’t believe that for one second. Inter are fully aware of this because, regardless of the result, one thing is certain: if Juventus lose the Scudetto, they will still qualify for the Champions League. If Inter lose, then their chances of returning to the most important European tournament would reduce drastically.
“As a season which has been largely positive so far draws to a conclusion, Spalletti has now arrived at a decisive crossroads. If he takes the Nerazzurri back to the Champions League, then he will have carried out the mission entrusted to him by Suning. If he fails, then it will have been another wasted campaign.”
(Tuttosport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
