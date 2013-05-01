Alves: Neymar pushed me to leave Juve

Daniel Alves claims that he didn’t play a role in Neymar’s 222 million move to Paris Saint-Germain, claiming that he had “nothing to do with his arrival”.



“First of all, I have to point out that I had nothing, nothing to do with his arrival!” he told interviewers after PSG played their opening game of the Ligue 1 season against Amiens.



While PSG comfortably won 2-0, Neymar wasn’t able to play, as his contract had yet to be ratified by the league, something which some reports blame on La Liga sending a certificate too late.



“I need to thank Neymar for speaking to PSG’s owners for me, at a time when I wanted to leave Juventus,” Alves continued.



​Alves himself chose the Parisians after looking very close to joining Manchester City.

“He told them that I would be a great recruit for the club. Obviously, if he did that, it’s that he must have had an idea in his head…



“But I had absolutely no influence. I only told him: ‘Be happy, whatever decision you make”.

